Bucs Star DT Gets Injury Update Ahead of Ravens Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report has been extensive for pretty much the whole year this year, and certain designations could mean anything. That's why Buccaneers fans have been keeping an eye on star defensive tackle Vita Vea after he suddenly appeared on the injury report Saturday.
Vea was marked with a hamstring injury and did not participate in practice. And while some fans were worried, they can breathe easy — per Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Vea was held out of practice as a precautionary measure and will play against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. That will be huge for Tampa Bay, as he'll be a key measure in stopping running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens ground game.
Additionally, two other Bucs players listed as questionable are set to play against the Ravens on Monday night, per Reynolds. Wide receiver Trey Palmer has passed concussion protocol and is expected to play as WR3 with Sterling Shepard, and running back Rachaad White is also set to play as part of Todd Bowles' "three-headed monster" with Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker.
With that settled, the only starter expected to be out on Monday will be cornerback Jamel Dean, with UDFA Tyrek Funderburk set to start in his stead.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where the Bucs Rank Statistically Heading Into Week 7
• Bucs WR Mike Evans Shares Tom Brady Story on Rich Eisen Show
• Bucs Legend Named to GMFB 'Angry Runs' Hall of Fame