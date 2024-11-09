Predictions: Can Cardinals Defeat Jets?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the New York Jets in Week 10, and State Farm Stadium should be rocking as the home team has an opportunity to enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak.
Aaron Rodgers and the rest of gang green could stand in the way of that, however.
It's been an anything but ideal start to the year for New York, who fired coach Robert Saleh earlier in the season and acquired Davante Adams in hopes of turning their fortunes around. The Jets were able to emerge as victors from Week 9's Thursday Night Football meeting with the Houston Texans and are coming off a long week of rest.
At 3-6, New York desperately needs a win to keep hope alive in the Big Apple while the Cardinals could enter their week off at 6-4 and avoid dropping back down to .500.
It's not a must-win for either side, though a win would be a big boost to the respective teams in different ways.
The Jets are betting favorites across sportsbooks, though Arizona's a trendy underdog pick ahead of Sunday.
Who comes out on top?
Our predictions:
Cardinals vs Jets Predictions
Donnie Druin - The Arizona Cardinals aren't favored by most to win this game, for what reason? Jonathan Gannon has this team hitting their stride at the right time and have displayed the ability to play sound football on both sides of the ball. Sure, the Jets have Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on offense, but they’ve yet to truly find their stride - even after a win. Is this the week that happens? I don’t think so. AZ 26, NYJ 17
Kyler Burd - The New York Jets have been probably the most disappointing team in football this year while the Arizona Cardinals are on the opposite end of the spectrum as they are exceeding expectations. It is hard to believe that the dysfunctional Jets will magically find a groove in State Farm Stadium, however, anything is possible. They do have plenty of guys on defense that could pose a problem, but after three straight wins I am willing to go with the team that has been on the up. AZ 27, NYJ 13
Richie Bradshaw - This Arizona Cardinals squad is in a groove with a three-game winning streak, and it has me suspicious that they’re susceptible to a trap game… The Jets haven’t been good this year by any means and I have a hard time believing in them to accomplish much, but they do have a dangerous offense and plenty of weapons on defense. There’s no reason a team as talented as the Jets shouldn’t be able to go up against most competition, but that’s what coaching will do to you. The Cardinals are much better coached and prepared for this game, but I can’t shake this feeling that the Jets have bad intentions on snapping the winning streak. I hope I’m wrong, but I think the Cards fall short to a team with absolutely nothing left to lose. NYJ 24, AZ 20