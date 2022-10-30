Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Vikings

The time for talk is nearly over, as the Arizona Cardinals look to improve to .500 after eight weeks of play after taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

Household names litter this matchup on both sides of the ball, headlined by guys such as Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson.

The Cardinals are +3.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook, as Minnesota again is projected to be in a tight game.

Both teams are coming off extended time off, as the Vikings are coming off a bye week and Arizona got a few extra days off after playing on Thursday Night Football.

Can the Cardinals pull off the upset on the road? Here's some players who can make a difference:

Three X-Factors for Cardinals-Vikings

Marco Wilson

Wilson fits this description for a few reasons.

Wilson is Arizona's acting CB2, and while Byron Murphy has played relatively strong against some of the best receivers in the league, Wilson has been on the receiving end of some top performances from opposing WR2's.

That was again the case early in the win over New Orleans last week, as Wilson was torched early on for a long touchdown reception.

He bounced back, however, returning his first career interception for a touchdown.

Wilson has flashed some highs and lows through the early stages of the season, which Marco will show up?

His play will be even more crucial if Byron Murphy (questionable with a back injury) can't go.

Robbie Anderson

The lack of involvement with Robbie Anderson last week was completely expected, although he did manage to get 12 snaps just days after being acquired by the Cardinals.

It's a bit too much to ask Anderson to fully grasp the playbook by now, but his understanding of the offense - and Arizona's ability to create packages for him - now should leave more opportunity for Anderson to take advantage of a Vikings secondary that doesn't exactly boast All-Pro corners.

Anderson was brought in to alleviate the absence of Marquise Brown, and his size/speed to take the top off the defense could add another layer for Kyler Murray and company when they need it most.

Interior OL

Justin Pugh is out for the season, and Rodney Hudson is again missing in action for multiple weeks now.

The interior of Cody Ford-Billy Price-Will Hernandez help up just fine against the Saints, and another favorable matchup against a Vikings defense that allows 272 yards per game through the air (28th in the league).

The key to the game? Protect Kyler Murray and allow him to find receivers. Paving lanes for Eno Benjamin (who rushed for nearly 100 yards and a TD last week) would be great to see again, too.

Everything starts in the trenches, and although the Cardinals are down 2-of-3 starters in the interior, they've held up in their short opportunities thus far. Arizona will again be counting on their performance to get a crucial win on the road.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Experts Pick Five Prop Bets for Cardinals-Vikings

Steve Keim Addresses Trade Deadline Rumors

Vikings Provide Tall Task for Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Sunday

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals-Vikings

PFF: DeAndre Hopkins Should Dominate Vikings

Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson Listed as Fantasy Football Sleeper

Cardinals Have One of League's Thinnest Rosters According to ESPN

ESPN FPI Gives Vikings Edge Over Cardinals