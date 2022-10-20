Three X-Factors for Cardinals vs. Saints

A win for the Arizona Cardinals would mean a few things.

The Cardinals would be 3-4 after seven weeks of football, which might not be all that bad considering the chaos and dysfunction that has occured since Week 1.

Arizona would stay just a step closer in the race for the NFC West, which may just be their ticket to a playoff berth this season.

It also hopefully means the defense continued to perform at a high level while the offense finally found their groove.

Plenty can also be said for the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, who feel as if a win would do much the same for their organization on Thursday night.

The Cardinals haven't won a home game in almost a calendar year. Here's three players that will be crucial in turning the tide for Arizona:

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Saints

1. DeAndre Hopkins

Look, I know this is obvious, but the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins can be so important for this offense.

Hopkins can't fix everything for Arizona. He can't fill holes at guard or center, and he certainly can't make their rushing attack better.

However, his presence alone signifies a few things: Defenses will have to honor his side of the field more prominently, and with a depleted receiving corps after Marquise Brown's injury, Kyler Murray has his go-to target.

Not to mention his leadership in the huddle and on the sideline, Hopkins' talent and vibes were missed. We'll see if he's able to recreate any magic against a Saints defense that is missing Marshon Lattimore.

2. Sean Harlow

Say what you want about Rodney Hudson's errors snapping the ball to Murray, but his play at the center position is still better than anybody else on the roster.

Now, the task is again up to Sean Harlow to not only play great football along the line and safely get the ball to his quarterback, but also identify what the defensive front is doing and organize his troops before the play begins.

The good news? Harlow has three games already this season, so things shouldn't be out of whack.

We'll see how he performs against a talented New Orleans front seven with players such as Cameron Jordan on the other side of the line.

3. Zaven Collins

The Saints' quarterback situation won't matter too much when they take the field, as they'll continue to run the ball with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram regardless if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston is under center.

If the Cardinals are able to limit the New Orleans rushing attack, it's hard to imagine either passer marching their team to victory through the air.

If they play like recent trends have shown, Arizona appears to be just fine on the defensive side of the ball.

Enter: Zaven Collins.

The second-year linebacker has thrived thus far in the early stages of the season after a rocky rookie debut.

While debates will continue to rage on Isaiah Simmons and his usage/spot on the field, there's no denying Collins has solidified himself as an anchor within Arizona's interior.

Is there ever really stopping a back like Kamara? Probably not.

Yet stuffing the line of scrimmage on early downs, forcing the Saints into passing situations on third-downs and putting the game out of Kamara/Ingram's hands will do the Cardinals quite well.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph preached it all week. Now it's time for Collins and company to dig their heels into the turf and perform like they have been.

