Adam Schefter: Cardinals 'Probably' Don't Believe They'll Get Sean Payton

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and said the Arizona Cardinals probably don't believe they'll get Sean Payton.

When the Arizona Cardinals met with Sean Payton last week, alarms were set off left and right.

It appeared the total economic cost (salary for Payton, draft compensation to New Orleans) on top of the amount of organizational control he seeks initially made Payton a far-fetched idea at first.

The Cardinals went through a handful of interviews - names ranging from Vance Joseph to Brian Flores, Frank Reich and Dan Quinn - but have yet to land on a name.

Their meeting with Payton last Thursday was well documented, as he spent most of the day at the facility and was spotted leaving with owner Michael Bidwill both for lunch and after the day concluded as well.

There was some hope that Payton would soon be the franchise's first head coach under new general manager Monti Ossenfort, but things quickly returned to silent on the Cardinals/Payton front.

ESPN's Adam Schefter went on Monday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show and said this after the Cardinals requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan and DC Lou Anarumo earlier in the morning:

Many have been critical of the New Orleans Saints and their high demands to relinquish Payton's contract.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported last week that candidates to get a second interview in Arizona could be Flores, Glenn and Ejiro Evero. The Cardinals are also reportedly interested in speaking with Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon.

On the NFL on FOX set yesterday, Payton offered these words:

“It’s been a busy week, a great week,” Payton said. “We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot. I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we’re seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. And I think there’s more pressure on everyone who’s covering it. I think it’s a good thing, because they’re allowing teams to get to the right candidates.

"I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more … There’s a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches, and myself.”

Payton's been favored to return to TV in 2023 and potentially revisit coaching during the next cycle, and Schefter's recent report suggests Arizona doesn't think Payton will be at the helm next season.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Sean Payton Opens up on Coaching Search

Cardinals Request to Interview Bengals Coordinators

PFF: Will Anderson Would be 'Home Run Pick'

Three Dream Free Agency Signings

Report: Kyler Murray Won't Rush Return From Knee Injury