Best Quote From Every New Cardinals Draft Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals added seven new players to their roster once the dust settled on the 2025 NFL Draft, an impressive haul that could possibly see the team reach the postseason after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024.
From first-round pick Walter Nolen to last selection Kitan Crawford, reporters had the opportunity to speak with every draft pick made by Arizona - here's the best quote from every new Cardinal:
Walter Nolen
On his pre-draft visit in Arizona: "It was really the younger personalities in the building and I feel like out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me. They didn’t think about anything that the other people were saying about me.
"They came straight to the source and that’s the type of person I am. I’m a straight-forward person. So for them to believe in me and put faith in me, I just can’t wait to get out there and perform.”
Will Johnson
On falling in draft: "Definitely very frustrating. It’s just one of those things that motivates you more than anything else. I know what type of player I am and I’m just happy to be where I am now.
"I’m going to give my all to Arizona and they’re going to get a great player. I promise that.”
Jordan Burch
On how offensive tackles fared against him and now Cardinals teammate Xavier Thomas when the two played with each other in high school:
“It was pretty bad. They kept him on the edge and then I think they started game planning for him, so they moved him to linebacker for a bit. But that left me with a one-on-one, so things got ugly quick.”
Cody Simon
On strengths of his game: "As a linebacker you need to have great instincts, and I think that's my biggest strength. Having great instincts and being able to tackle well. Being a great leader and communicator is vital for a good defense.
"If your middle linebacker can have that, you can have a good middle linebacker.”
Denzel Burke
On his best football being ahead: "I have been through a lot, especially these past few years at Ohio State. A lot of ups and downs, a lot of ebbs and flows, I know what it takes to be a complete football player. I am chasing to be one of the best corners to ever step foot into the league.
"You try to just take it one day at a time and prove to everyone wrong who did not take a chance on me.”
Hayden Conner
On him playing guard at the next level: "Yeah, that’s where I have the most starts, but I’m a five-position guy. I can do tackle. I can do center as well. I think I’m going to end up being somewhere in those three interior spots, but I can do it all.”
Kitan Crawford
On his pre-draft conversations with the Cardinals: “My plan coming in, because I’m going into the room with (S) Budda Baker, I watched Budda Baker a lot. I studied his game a lot. I’m a fan of his game.
"I’m coming in just being an impact on special teams, learning from Budda and just being an all-around good safety.”