Bills Add Linemen, Cardinals Silent Before Week 1
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were silent ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the Buffalo Bills, opting not to utilize either of their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of their meeting at Orchard Park to begin the 2024 season.
That's a bit surprising given the Cardinals have already ruled out WR Xavier Weaver and TE Tip Reiman/S Joey Blount are questionable heading into Sunday, though it's clear Arizona is confident in their depth stepping up.
With Zay Jones suspended for the first five weeks of the season, Arizona will see Zach Pascal step up as Arizona's fourth receiver. The Cardinals may also believe both Reiman and Blount will suit up - both did practice this week.
As for the Bills, they've used their two elevations to bring up DE Kameron Cline and OL Will Clapp ahead of tomorrow. Rookie DE Javon Solomon has already been ruled out while veteran Dawuane Smoot is questionable.
Cole Bishop, Quintin Morris, Curtis Samuel and Mitchell Trubisky were all previously listed on the injury report this week but were removed after Friday and are ready to go.
Week 1 provides a mostly healthy and clean slate for both teams, so there weren't too many guesses as to who would and wouldn't suit up in Buffalo.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had his team fly out early on Friday rather than Saturday to help Arizona get better acclimated to the East Coast time zone.
It'll be a fun environment for the Cardinals to play in, that's for sure.
"Yeah. I love it. I love playing on the road. Honestly, to open the year on the road, I love it. You know, It's going to be awesome for our guys to be in that environment. I love that. It's honestly a two-day trip, because we're going there for 48 hours, everyone has a different role. But all of them are important to try to win a game. Our guys have rallied behind that this week and you gotta do your job. You gotta do your job, but it'll be a fun, cool environment Week 1," said Gannon.
Cardinals vs Bills will kick-off at 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM AZ Time.
