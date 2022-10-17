Skip to main content

Eight Cardinals Listed as DNP in Monday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals didn't practice on Monday, but still were requried to submit an injury report for their TNF meeting with the Saints.

It's been a fairly eventful day for Arizona Cardinals fans. 

The team has traded for Robbie Anderson while potentially losing Marquise Brown and Justin Pugh for the season as well. 

In brighter news, the Cardinals were able to activate DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. They released kicker Matt Ammendola in the process. 

Despite not practicing, the Cardinals were still required to submit an injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New Orleans Saints. 

These are merely estimations by the team, but eight players were listed as DNP on Monday:

DNP: Marquise Brown, James Conner, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Jalen Thompson, Darrel Williams,

Limited: Eno Benjamin, Zaven Collins, Michael Dogbe, Trayvon Mullen, 

Full: Rashard Lawrence

Cards Saints Monday IR
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

DeAndre Hopkins Officially Activated

Update on Trade Compensation for Robbie Anderson

Justin Pugh Feared to Have Season-Ending Knee Injury

Marquise Brown Suffered Potential Season-Ending Foot Injury

Cardinals Trade for Robbie Anderson

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train Gathering Steam

Report Card: Grading Arizona's Coaches in Week 6 Defeat

Injury Update to Marquise Brown

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 11, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Officially Activate DeAndre Hopkins

By Donnie Druin
Robbie Anderson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals, Robbie Anderson Trade Compensation Revealed

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals LG Justin Pugh Suffered Season-Ending Injury, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Robbie Anderson
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Officially Announce Robbie Anderson Trade

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Suffered Potential Season-Ending Injury, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is run down by Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Kingsbury Carroll
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans

By Donnie Druin