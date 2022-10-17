Eight Cardinals Listed as DNP in Monday Injury Report

It's been a fairly eventful day for Arizona Cardinals fans.

The team has traded for Robbie Anderson while potentially losing Marquise Brown and Justin Pugh for the season as well.

In brighter news, the Cardinals were able to activate DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. They released kicker Matt Ammendola in the process.

Despite not practicing, the Cardinals were still required to submit an injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

These are merely estimations by the team, but eight players were listed as DNP on Monday:

DNP: Marquise Brown, James Conner, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Jalen Thompson, Darrel Williams,

Limited: Eno Benjamin, Zaven Collins, Michael Dogbe, Trayvon Mullen,

Full: Rashard Lawrence

