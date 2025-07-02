Draft expert links top prospect to Arizona Cardinals in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
Things have already started to heat up in Glendale, Arizona, and we aren't just talking about the heat.
The Arizona Cardinals have gone through the majority of the offseason and now enter summer break before the team returns in mid-July for the start of training camp.
Most eyes will be on the newcomers in Arizona once training camp begins. The Cardinals made sure to hit the defensive side of the ball hard in free agency, bringing in the likes of Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat, and they did the same in the NFL Draft by getting great value with their selections of Walter Nolen III and Will Johnson.
While the focus will mostly be on what's ahead in the 2025-26 season, it is never too early to look ahead and see how the Cardinals are expected to fare, along with where and who they will be selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Heat Check: Which Arizona Cardinals are on Hot Seat?
According to ESPN draft expert Matt Miller, the Cardinals are sadly once again missing out on the playoffs and will pick with the 14th overall pick in next year's draft. While this season could seem unfortunate, the Cards will likely be happy with who Miller has them selecting. In Miller's way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft, Arizona will get quarterback Kyer Murray another weapon to work with - selecting Clemson Tiger standout wide receiver Antonio Williams.
From Tiger to Cardinal
"The Cardinals got excellent value early in the 2025 draft, getting defensive tackle Walter Nolen III and cornerback Will Johnson later than each player was expected to go. But receiver is still an area of concern opposite 2024 first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.," wrote Miller. "Williams is my current WR1 after a 75-catch, 11-touchdown season as a sophomore in 2024. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a quick shifty wideout who has the ability to play outside and in the slot. That would make him an ideal complement to the bigger Harrison."
Williams, who would enter the draft as a redshirt junior after receiving a medical redshirt his sophomore year, is projected to be one of the top prospects in next year's draft. Before his shortened sophomore campaign at Clemson, Williams started his career hot, catching 56 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns on his way to ESPN True Freshman All-American and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.
READ MORE: Should Arizona Cardinals Go All-In for T.J. Watt?
Last season, Williams showcased his talents even more, coming just under 100 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards while putting up an ACC-high of 11 touchdowns. That performance led him to be named First-Team All-ACC.
As Miller mentioned, Williams projects as a can-do-it-all wide receiver. He has showcased polished route running, strong hands, and the ability to create after the catch, making him a highly sought-after prospect.
The Cardinals' wide receiver room is already thin when it comes to talent, and pairing him with Marvin Harrison Jr. would provide them with an elite duo that would cause issues for opposing secondaries. Cardinals fans likely would rather trade a playoff run next year rather than select this early in the draft, but if this scenario were to happen, it is hard to see them being too upset with who they are getting.
READ MORE: These Arizona Cardinals Are Under Pressure in 2025
Stick with Arizona Cardinals on SI for more coverage of the Arizona Cardinals throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Arizona Cardinals News
• PFF: Arizona Cardinals Safe Bet to Make Playoffs
• Where Arizona Cardinals Sit in NFL Front 7 Rankings
• 3 Stars Arizona Cardinals Could Still Pursue After Jalen Ramsey Trade