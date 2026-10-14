Cardinals Fans Won't Like Latest Carson Beck Update

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals won't be making a change at quarterback this week.

Not their starter, or their backup.

Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck will not have his role changed, according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

"Nothing new for this week, no," he told reporters on Wednesday. The Cardinals' head coach was previously asked about Beck's role changing on Monday with those discussions occuring on Tuesday.

Those discussions, if there were any, went nowhere. Arizona will continue to start Jacoby Brissett with Gardner Minshew behind him, likely making Beck inactive on game day as the team's emergency quarterback.

The Cardinals (1-4) are on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) this week.

LaFleur did mention Beck is looking good behind the scenes and is working extensively with quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub during practice.

"You guys don't get to see it. No, he's doing a good job. He's out there. Obviously, from a look squad standpoint, what you try to tell all these guys, let alone the quarterback is, 'Yes, you're getting the starting defense prepared, but you still got to play your game. Like, don't be forcing stuff just because you're trying to give those guys production. Continue to work on your timing. Continue to work on your accuracy and continue to work on your game.'" he said.

"And so you don't just throw them out there and look at a [play]card. It's like, okay, how can the card be somewhat of our offense, if not our offense? And then on the same side of it is you know Shauby [Matt Schaub] is with him every single play. So when we get done, and I'm kind of roaming, being with the defense a little bit, [Nathaniel] Hackett's talking to Jacoby and then Shauby's with Carson and Gardner making sure that we're just obviously coaching."

The Cardinals are expected to see Beck under center at some point in 2026, though recent reports suggest that won't come until later in the season.

However, LaFleur did say the Miami product was improving.

"Yeah, I have. I've seen a lot of these guys improve. I particularly think over the last few weeks he's continued to get better, and he's enjoying his process of of improving," said LaFleur.

"Sometimes the best learning you can do is watching what's going on on Sundays. The smart ones can can pick up on stuff, and he's certainly one of them. He's very smart."