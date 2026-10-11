Cardinals Get Huge Walter Nolen Injury Break Before Lions Showdown

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals initially listed defensive lineman Walter Nolen III as questionable entering Week 5's matchup against the Detroit Lions due to a calf injury.

Nolen, limited in Thursday and Friday practices, is set to play barring any setbacks according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"Looks like Cardinals DT Walter Nolen, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury, will be a go for tomorrow vs Detroit at State Farm Stadium. This is of course barring any late-minute setback," he wrote on X.

Looks like Cardinals DT Walter Nolen, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury, will be a go for tomorrow vs Detroit at State Farm Stadium. This is of course barring any late-minute setback. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 11, 2026

The Cardinals didn't elevate a defensive lineman from their practice squad for Sunday, which gave confidence that Nolen would play in Week 5.

Official inactives are due at 11:55 AM, so we'll know then if Nolen is actually good to go — though by all accounts he's set to have the green light.

Entering 2026, Nolen was fresh off a pair of injuries that limited the former first-round pick to just six games in his rookie season.

However, Nolen showed just how dominant he could be in such a small sample size in 2025, which opened the door for fairly large hopes entering this season.

"I feel like it starts with us (along the interior), especially talking about my position. I feel like I’m the heartbeat of the defense a lot of times," Nolen said before the season began, showing an understanding of just how impactful he could be.

“When I’m on the field, things move a little bit differently. So as long as I’m out there, I feel like we’re going to kick ass.”

However, Nolen's start to his sophomore campaign hasn't exactly gone as planned. He's tallied just eight tackles and one sack through four games.

The Cardinals' pass rush again has been underwhelming, and despite offseason additions such as Roy Lopez added to the front seven, the onus is again on figures such as Nolen and Josh Sweat to step up and produce to high levels.

Unfortunately for Arizona, both Sweat and Nolen haven't exactly shot out of a cannon in the first four weeks of the season.

For what it's worth, Nolen's 19% ESPN win rate on pass rushes is on par or higher than Leonard Williams, Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence thus far.

Will that come against the Lions? Detroit is middle of the pack when it comes to team sacks allowed (8). In a game that is positioned to be a shootout, the Cardinals will need every ounce of help possible.

Nolen's presence is massive.