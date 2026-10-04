Cardinals Make Surprising Josh Sweat Injury Decision vs Giants

The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled outside linebacker Josh Sweat as active today against the New York Giants.

Sweat, questionable with a groin injury, wasn't one of the six inactives by the Cardinals made 90 minutes ahead of game time.

Sweat was limited on Friday after practicing fully on Thursday.

The Cardinals tipped their hand in their lack of confidence in Sweat after they elevated outside linebacker Cameron Robertson on Saturday from the practice squad. However, Robertson was made inactive alongside Reggie Virgil, Carson Beck, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Josh Fryar and Starling Thomas.

Kickoff is at 10:00 AM MST at MetLife Stadium.

More on Josh Sweat's Injury

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat hasn't produced close to expectations to begin 2026, totaling no sacks and just three tackles. Fresh off a 12-sack campaign and summer where the Cardinals essentially kept Sweat in bubble wrap to ensure his health was optimimal for the regular season, his output has been concerning.

You could say the same for the entire Cardinals' pass rush, however. Arizona's defense ranks near the bottom of the league when it comes to sack totals and pressures through the first three games.

With Sweat active, he and Walter Nolen III hopes to help Arizona's defensive front turn things around against Jameis Winston and the Giants.

Sweat's been under a hefty microscope this offseason after multiple winds of trade rumors blew through the desert. The Cardinals ultimately didn't send Sweat out despite teams reportedly calling.

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. We're excited to have him," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters during training camp.

"Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year."

Sweat did have a confirmed "minor procedure" over the offseason though the specifics are unknown.

Sweat is in the second of a four-year, $76 million contract with Arizona. Trade rumors initially started after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon early this offseason and arose once again over the summer after Sweat didn't participate in any of voluntary team activities, minicamp, training camp or preseason.