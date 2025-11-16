Cardinals Get Great Last-Minute Injury News vs 49ers
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals got a massive boost ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, as all of Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen will play after being questionable entering Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals Inactives
- Will Johnson
- Baron Browning
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- Jonah Williams
- Demontrey Jacobs
- Bilal Nichols
Harrison Jr. (illness), Johnson (back/hip), Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Williams (shoulder), Wilson (ribs), Browning (concussion) and Conner (knee) were all ruled out on Friday.
Hernandez (knee), Knight (ankle), Nolen (knee), Robinson (groin) and Beachum (rest/groin) are all playing despite popping up on this week's injury report.
That's two starters each for Arizona on both sides of the trenches.
The Cardinals activated BJ Ojulari from the PUP list this weekend while Mack Wilson was placed on injured reserve.
Arizona also signed Jared Bartlett signed to the active roster and activated Pharaoh Brown and Darren Hall from the practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers Inactives
- WR Jordan Watkins
- DL Clelin Ferrell
- RB Jordan James
- OL Connor Colby
- DL Kevin Givens
- CB Eli Apple
Lenoir was the only player questionable for San Francisco with a calf injury. He is active.
The Niners promoted Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad this weekend.
Cardinals vs 49ers Will Look Much Different This Week
The 49ers won their previous battle back in San Francisco during Week 3 action. The Niners are 6-4 and are trying to stay in the race for the NFC West crown while Arizona (3-6) simply hopes to keep themselves alive in the playoff picture.
Brock Purdy is set to regain starting duties after missing the last few weeks, though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon doesn't think things will be much different in San Francisco's offense.
"He's a different player than Mac [Jones], but not a ton. I'm sure they had made adjustments to my eye. It's a Kyle Shanahan offense that's really hard to defend, and we're gonna have to be on it," said Gannon.
Gannon wasn't shy with compliments towards the 49ers this week:
“Offensively they're as good as they come. They have premier players (and) it's a great system. (49ers HC) Kyle (Shanahan) obviously is one of the best out there. Run game -- you don't know where the ball's going," he said.
"They hide it (well) so it's hard to get the leverages and the angles that you want. In the pass game, you have to really defend every part of the field which makes it challenging because there are times that you're not going to have a lot of help on certain guys. They play the game in space in the passing game and it stresses you out so we have to be on the details."
Kickoff is at 2:05 PM MST.