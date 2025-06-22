Charger Report

Chargers' reported inaction on Jaire Alexander seems to spoil Jalen Ramsey trade idea

Chris Roling

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers won’t be going after a Jalen Ramsey trade after all. 

Those Chargers, it seems, weren’t in the market for Jaire Alexander before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, either. 

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the only teams in the running for Alexander were the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.


Now, a small disclaimer: Maybe the Chargers just didn’t like Alexander specifically. Or maybe Alexander wasn’t a fan of the Chargers. Plenty of things impact these situations, whether it’s money, location, team depth charts, coaches, etc. 

Still, one would be hard pressed to find a Chargers fan who wonders if this isn’t a bad thing for the team with the possibility of trading for Ramsey out there. 


Ramsey reportedly would like to play for a team like the Chargers on the West Coast. But the price tag to trade for Ramsey would be absurd as it is, so tacking on the fact the Chargers are nowhere to be found in the Alexander reporting feels pretty noteworthy. 

The Chargers, of course, really like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, plus brought on Donte Jackson in free agency. They want to run with that young core. But they’re also one injury away from turning to Benjamin St-Juste or otherwise on the depth chart, so it’s no wonder Chargers fans have eyes on the Alexander situation. 

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

