Chargers' reported inaction on Jaire Alexander seems to spoil Jalen Ramsey trade idea
Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers won’t be going after a Jalen Ramsey trade after all.
Those Chargers, it seems, weren’t in the market for Jaire Alexander before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, either.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the only teams in the running for Alexander were the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey rumblings suggest Chargers star put on more muscle this offseason
Now, a small disclaimer: Maybe the Chargers just didn’t like Alexander specifically. Or maybe Alexander wasn’t a fan of the Chargers. Plenty of things impact these situations, whether it’s money, location, team depth charts, coaches, etc.
Still, one would be hard pressed to find a Chargers fan who wonders if this isn’t a bad thing for the team with the possibility of trading for Ramsey out there.
RELATED: Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future
Ramsey reportedly would like to play for a team like the Chargers on the West Coast. But the price tag to trade for Ramsey would be absurd as it is, so tacking on the fact the Chargers are nowhere to be found in the Alexander reporting feels pretty noteworthy.
The Chargers, of course, really like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, plus brought on Donte Jackson in free agency. They want to run with that young core. But they’re also one injury away from turning to Benjamin St-Juste or otherwise on the depth chart, so it’s no wonder Chargers fans have eyes on the Alexander situation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh continues to praise Justin Herbert during visit with Colin Cowherd
Chargers QB Justin Herbert falls in latest top NFL player countdown
Chargers' Tarheeb Still doesn't sound like he's done breaking out into a star yet
Chargers mock draft force feeds Justin Herbert another major weapon
Chargers, Justin Herbert 'conservative' offense doesn't do them favors in rankings