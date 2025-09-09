Chargers 2025 NFL re-draft sees LA make odd Omarion Hampton-Ashton Jeanty swap
The Los Angeles Chargers were ecstatic when Omarion Hampton was still on the board when they were on the clock at No. 22 overall back in April. Rightfully so, as Hampton put together consecutive 1,500+ yard, 15-touchdown rushing seasons at North Carolina.
The Bolts needed a jolt to their backfield and Hampton was the perfect pairing. With Hampton and the Chargers' rookie class just one game into their careers, it seems a little early to do a 2025 NFL re-draft, right? Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report doesn't think so, as he redid the entire first round of April's draft.
RELATED: Denzel Perryman injury update hits Chargers with bad news ahead of Week 2
In Gagnon's scenario, the Chargers landed a running back, but it wasn't Hampton. At No. 22 overall, the Chargers selected Ashton Jeanty.
"That value is undeniable considering they took the consensus No. 2 back in this spot and that Jeanty actually went to sixth overall. This has more to do with the fact that I believe running backs should almost never be taken in the top half of Round 1. Jeanty's also had a roller-coaster experience this summer, so he hasn't convinced me to reconsider."
RELATED: Omarion Hampton, Chargers rookies labeled losers despite Week 1 win
Talk about a crazy alternate dimension. Gagnon's re-draft had the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Jaxson Dart at No.6 overall, which is where Jeanty was originally taken. The Bolts landing the Heisman runner-up 16 picks later would have been insane value.
Since Jeanty was seen as the consensus top running back, Hampton was left out of the first round in this scenario.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans might owe Bradley Bozeman an apology
Chargers castoff scored first NFL touchdown before Omarion Hampton
AFC West Power Rankings: Did Chargers take division crown heading into Week 2?
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh lobbed suspect Michael Jordan comparison after win vs. Chiefs
Madison Beer effect had Justin Herbert moving different in Week 1 win