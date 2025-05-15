Chargers 2025 schedule: Dates, times, TV channels revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers begin Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience overseas against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
Exiting the 2025 NFL schedule release, one thing is clear—it doesn’t exactly get easier from there for the Chargers.
Harbaugh’s Chargers then take on two more AFC West rivals right away. Of note, in Week 8, they take on Harbaugh’s Michigan friend J.J. McCarthy when the Minnesota Vikings come to town in primetime, too.
Overall, the Chargers appear in primetime a handful of times and have a Week 12 bye.
Here’s a look at the full Chargers schedule.
Chargers 2025 schedule
- Week 1: September 5, vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Youtube (Brazil)
- Week 2: Sept. 15, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Week 3: Sept. 21, DENVER, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 4: Sept. 28, at New York Giants, 10 a.m. (CBS)
- Week 5:Oct. 5, WASHINGTON, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)
- Week 6: Oct. 12, at Miami, 10 a.m. (CBS)
- Week 7: Oct. 19, INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 8: Oct. 23, MINNESOTA, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
- Week 9: Nov. 2, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS)
- Week 10: Nov. 9, PITTSBURGH, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)
- Week 11: Nov. 16, at Jacksonville, 10 a.m. (CBS)
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: Nov. 30, LAS VEGAS, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Week 14: Dec. 8, Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
- Week 15: Dec. 14, at Kansas City, 10 a.m. (CBS)
- Week 16: Dec. 21, at Dallas, 10 a.m. (Fox)
- Week 17: HOUSTON, TBD
- Week 18: at Denver, TBD
