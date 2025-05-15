Los Angeles Chargers 2025 regular season predictions
The time has come, and the Los Angeles Chargers know exactly what their 2025 regular season looks like after the NFL schedule release.
The Chargers will be starting on the road in their first home game. Makes sense, doesn't it? However, what should fans expect from the team this season?
RELATED: Asante Samuel Jr. update reveals why Chargers free agent hasn't signed yet
Lucky for you, we've got you covered. Here is a prediction for every regular season game of the Chargers' 2025 season.
Week 1 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Prediction - Win (1-0)
The Chargers are opening the season in Brazil against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
What better way to start the season than to hand the Chiefs a loss and give everyone in sports media their talking point for the next week of the season? The Chargers finally get over the hump.
Week 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction - Win (2-0)
The Chargers open the season with two AFC West showdowns, with the Week 2 meeting against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, and the Chargers need to capitalize on that with a statement win in their first road test.
Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos
Prediction - Loss (2-1)
Week 3 will be the first meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Chargers this season. This also feels like it could be the first loss of the season for the Chargers.
Two quick division games in the first three weeks of the season, with the Chargers coming off of a statement win in Week 1. Almost feels like this could be a trap game.
Week 4 @ New York Giants
Prediction - Win (3-1)
The New York Giants may be better than they were last season. However, this team will still have a lot to overcome.
Road games are never easy, especially when traveling from one side of the country to the other. However, the Chargers should take care of business in the Big Apple.
Week 5 vs. Washington Commanders
Prediction- Loss (3-2)
The Washington Commanders were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season. This will be a tough matchup for the Chargers.
This could be a start of a mini skid for the Chargers.
Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins
Prediction - Loss (3-3)
The Miami Dolphins are an interesting team heading into 2025. Feels like this will be a make-or-break year for head coach Mike McDaniel.
This has all the makings of one of those Chargers wins that slip just out of their fingertips late in the fourth quarter. Here's to hoping I'm wrong.
Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Prediction - Win (4-3)
The Chargers end their skid when coach Harbaugh's former team comes to town in Week 7. This could be a good old-fashioned grind them out game.
Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Prediction - Win (5-3)
The Chargers will welcome an old friend of Jim Harbaugh's when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles.
It will be the first time Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy meet in the NFL after winning a national title together at Michigan. However, no love will be lost. Expect Harbaugh to bring the heat to the young quarterback, and the Chargers to pick up an impressive win.
Week 9 @ Tennessee Titans
Prediction - Win (6-3)
The Chargers will get a shot at number one overall pick Cam Ward when they take on the Tennessee Titans. It could be a rough day at the office for Ward as the Chargers' pass rush could have a massive day.
Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Prediction - Win (7-3)
A Sunday night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits the Chargers in Week 10. The Steelers have quarterback issues, and if it is not solved by Week 10, the Chargers will take care of business.
Week 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Prediction - Win (8-3)
The Chargers will also get a crack at second overall pick Travis Hunter when the team meets the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
This could be a career-defining year for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a loss to the Chargers won't help his case.
Week 12 Bye Week
Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction - Win (9-3)
In a perfect world, the Chargers will sweep the season series against the Raiders with their Week 13 matchup. However, beating any team twice can be a challenging task.
Week 14 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Prediction - Loss (9-4)
The defending Super Bowl champions will be coming into town late in the season for what many may hope is a Super Bowl teaser.
It's May, which means we have a long time before this matchup. However, it just doesn't feel like the Chargers are ready for this moment.
Week 15 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Prediction - Loss (9-5)
The second meeting with the Chiefs takes place at Arrowhead Stadium late in the season. Weather will certainly play a factor, and I don't like the Chargers' chances.
Week 16 @ Dallas Cowboys
Prediction - Win (10-5)
This one has the potential to be a shootout if the Chargers' offense becomes the unit that a lot of people are expecting it to be. The Chargers could steal one in the house Jerry Jones built.
Week 17 vs. Houston Texans
Prediction - Win (11-5)
Many Chargers fans will have this one circled on the calendar. The Houston Texans embarrassed the Chargers in the postseason, leaving a bad taste in everyone's mouths.
Now, the Chargers will have a shot at redemption in a game that could have postseason stakes at the highest level.
Week 18 @ Denver Broncos
Prediction - Win (12-5)
The Chargers cap off the 2025 season with a shot at redemption against the Denver Broncos. Postseason positioning could dictate how this game turns out. However, Harbaugh will have the team ready to avoid the Broncos sweep.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have yet another position change unfolding, this time for rookie
Chargers just showed the ultimate form of disrespect to Keenan Allen
Justin Herbert's practice connection with rookie WR Tre Harris has fans buzzing
Omarion Hampton goes viral for wild reason during Chargers rookie minicamp
Chargers' offensive line shuffle at practice catches attention of fans