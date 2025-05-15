Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 regular season predictions

How will the Chargers fare with their 2025 regular season slate? Here is a prediction for every game this upcoming season.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The time has come, and the Los Angeles Chargers know exactly what their 2025 regular season looks like after the NFL schedule release.

The Chargers will be starting on the road in their first home game. Makes sense, doesn't it? However, what should fans expect from the team this season?

Lucky for you, we've got you covered. Here is a prediction for every regular season game of the Chargers' 2025 season.

Patrick Mahome
Patrick Mahomes and his three Super Bowl wins are recognized in the field clubhouse of Texas Tech's new Womble Football Center. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction - Win (1-0)

The Chargers are opening the season in Brazil against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

What better way to start the season than to hand the Chiefs a loss and give everyone in sports media their talking point for the next week of the season? The Chargers finally get over the hump.

Week 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction - Win (2-0)

The Chargers open the season with two AFC West showdowns, with the Week 2 meeting against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, and the Chargers need to capitalize on that with a statement win in their first road test.


Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos

Prediction - Loss (2-1)

Week 3 will be the first meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Chargers this season. This also feels like it could be the first loss of the season for the Chargers.

Two quick division games in the first three weeks of the season, with the Chargers coming off of a statement win in Week 1. Almost feels like this could be a trap game.


Week 4 @ New York Giants

Prediction - Win (3-1)

The New York Giants may be better than they were last season. However, this team will still have a lot to overcome.

Road games are never easy, especially when traveling from one side of the country to the other. However, the Chargers should take care of business in the Big Apple.


Week 5 vs. Washington Commanders

Prediction- Loss (3-2)

The Washington Commanders were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season. This will be a tough matchup for the Chargers.

This could be a start of a mini skid for the Chargers.


Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins

Prediction - Loss (3-3)

The Miami Dolphins are an interesting team heading into 2025. Feels like this will be a make-or-break year for head coach Mike McDaniel.

This has all the makings of one of those Chargers wins that slip just out of their fingertips late in the fourth quarter. Here's to hoping I'm wrong.


Week 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Prediction - Win (4-3)

The Chargers end their skid when coach Harbaugh's former team comes to town in Week 7. This could be a good old-fashioned grind them out game.


Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Prediction - Win (5-3)

The Chargers will welcome an old friend of Jim Harbaugh's when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles.

It will be the first time Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy meet in the NFL after winning a national title together at Michigan. However, no love will be lost. Expect Harbaugh to bring the heat to the young quarterback, and the Chargers to pick up an impressive win.


Week 9 @ Tennessee Titans

Prediction - Win (6-3)

The Chargers will get a shot at number one overall pick Cam Ward when they take on the Tennessee Titans. It could be a rough day at the office for Ward as the Chargers' pass rush could have a massive day.


Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction - Win (7-3)

A Sunday night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits the Chargers in Week 10. The Steelers have quarterback issues, and if it is not solved by Week 10, the Chargers will take care of business.


Week 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction - Win (8-3)

The Chargers will also get a crack at second overall pick Travis Hunter when the team meets the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

This could be a career-defining year for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a loss to the Chargers won't help his case.

Trevor Lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates a touchdown scored by running back Tank Bigsby during the third quarter of NFL football matchup. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Week 12 Bye Week

Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction - Win (9-3)

In a perfect world, the Chargers will sweep the season series against the Raiders with their Week 13 matchup. However, beating any team twice can be a challenging task.


Week 14 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction - Loss (9-4)

The defending Super Bowl champions will be coming into town late in the season for what many may hope is a Super Bowl teaser.

It's May, which means we have a long time before this matchup. However, it just doesn't feel like the Chargers are ready for this moment.


Week 15 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction - Loss (9-5)

The second meeting with the Chiefs takes place at Arrowhead Stadium late in the season. Weather will certainly play a factor, and I don't like the Chargers' chances.


Week 16 @ Dallas Cowboys

Prediction - Win (10-5)

This one has the potential to be a shootout if the Chargers' offense becomes the unit that a lot of people are expecting it to be. The Chargers could steal one in the house Jerry Jones built.


Week 17 vs. Houston Texans

Prediction - Win (11-5)

Many Chargers fans will have this one circled on the calendar. The Houston Texans embarrassed the Chargers in the postseason, leaving a bad taste in everyone's mouths.

Now, the Chargers will have a shot at redemption in a game that could have postseason stakes at the highest level.


Week 18 @ Denver Broncos

Prediction - Win (12-5)

The Chargers cap off the 2025 season with a shot at redemption against the Denver Broncos. Postseason positioning could dictate how this game turns out. However, Harbaugh will have the team ready to avoid the Broncos sweep.

Justin Herbert, Bo Ni
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix embrace following the game at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

