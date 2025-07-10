Los Angeles Chargers 'bully' their way into top 10 spot in NFL power rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers finished with an 11-6 record in 2024, which was their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
This year, hopes are even higher after they spent the offseason building the team to his liking. That included adding a power running back in free agency, Najee Harris, and one of the top backs in the NFL draft, Omarion Hampton. They also added a bulldozer at guard, coming to terms with Mekhi Becton.
MORE: Justin Herbert oddly targeted by former Chargers teammate
All their moves led to a top 10 spot in Bleacher Report's latest NFL power rankings, where Maurice Moton says they "plan to bully their way" into the postseason.
"Apparently, the Chargers plan to bully their way back to the playoffs, and they're built to snatch the AFC West crown away from the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the division for nine consecutive seasons."
"In Year 1 under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers won 11 games and went to the playoffs with the No. 1-scoring defense and an offense that ranked 11th in scoring. With the additions on the offensive side of the ball, look for Los Angeles to compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC." —Moton
Harbaugh has had success everywhere he's coached, so we know his philosophies work. Now, Chargers fans can watch to see if it's enough for them to make a deep run in the playoffs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's most underrated quality puts Chargers QB ahead of his peers
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Oronde Gadsden and the tight ends
Chargers' Khalil Mack feels criminally underrated in NFL poll, rankings
Why Justin Herbert can dominate for Los Angeles Chargers in 2025
Former Chargers player exposes why Justin Herbert is always criticized