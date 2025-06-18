Chargers accused of still not fixing biggest need of the offseason
The main objective the Los Angeles Chargers needed to accomplish this offseason was supplying the offense with more weapons. The skill positions needed plenty of attention. Outside of Ladd McConkey, no one on the Chargers' offense was able to produce on a consistent level, as was evident in their Wild Card loss.
As training camp is just weeks away, the Chargers are boasting their new offensive weapons. They were modest in free agency, bringing in veterans such as Najee Harris and Mike Williams. In the draft, the Bolts added Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris with their first two picks. While they've added talent on paper, Bleacher Report doesn't believe the tight end position has been addressed enough for the Chargers.
They list tight end as the team's biggest need heading into training camp, which is strange considering they added two new faces to the room. Last year's leading tight end Will Dissly is still there, but his inconsistencies will likely drop him down the depth chart.
The Bolts signed veteran Tyler Conklin, who has been very productive over the last four seasons, totaling 50+ catches in each of those years. They also drafted Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse. Gadsden has impressed early during the spring after totaling 934 yards and seven touchdowns in college last season.
While the additions aren't eye-popping to the tight end room, they've certainly upgraded the position compared to last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' backup QB battle behind Justin Herbert looks uninspiring so far
Chargers' Rashawn Slater reveals why he didn't train with Joe Alt during offseason
Jim Harbaugh hypes up potential Chargers breakout player at key position for 2025
Could Chargers end up with chance at part of Ladd McConkey trade robbery of Patriots?
Chargers predicted to make major move with son of NFL legend
RELATED: Did Joey Bosa just take a veiled shot at the Los Angeles Chargers?
RELATED: Chargers blasted for major gaffe that could severely hurt Justin Herbert