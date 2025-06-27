Chargers' rookie tight end identified as top dynasty stash candidate
With a lack of depth at the position, the Los Angeles Chargers were linked to some of the top tight end prospects throughout the 2025 NFL draft process.
The hot name was Colston Loveland, who was once coached by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Others such as Elijah Arroyo and Mason Taylor were linked to them as well. In the end, they waited until the fifth round to add depth to the position, taking Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse in the fifth round.
MORE: Ranking the 4 most underrated players on the Los Angeles Chargers 2025 roster
Despite being the 165th overall selection, Gadsden is already being discussed as the potential future TE1 for Los Angeles. That's why Ben Cooper of PFF thinks he's someone to consider in dynasty leagues.
"Gadsden is less a stash and more a late-rounder with a significant opportunity to work his way into the Chargers’ TE1 role in short order. The rookie TE7’s ADP places him at the very end of four-round drafts with 12 teams, but his upside is that of the class' TE3." — Cooper, PFF
With Will Dissly returning and Tyler Conklin signed in free agency, the Chargers have two veterans who can hold the job down early in the season. Neither of those players is a huge threat, however, which is why the door is slightly open for Gadsden. If he takes advantage of that opportunity, the Chargers will be very happy — as will anyone who took Cooper's advice.
