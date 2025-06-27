Ranking the 4 most underrated players on the Los Angeles Chargers 2025 roster
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but they were unfortunately one-and-done in the postseason.
Heading into 2025, they're working to reload their roster in an effort to move past the opening round of the playoffs. To do so, they will lean heavily on star players such as Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Derwin James.
They'll also lean on players who don't get the credit they deserve. Here, we highlight four of those players as we rank the most underrated Chargers on the 2025 roster.
4. Najee Harris, RB
In four seasons in the league, Najee Harris has never recorded fewer than 1,034 yards. In all, he's racked up 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. He's also proven to be a weapon in the passing game with 180 catches for 1,149 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite this, his signing with the Chargers was met with skepticism. He's also already being named a potential trade candidate following the selection of Omarion Hampton.
Even with the doubters, Harris is a perfect fit for Harbaugh. He's a powerful runner who can carry the ball 20-plus times every game. Don't be surprised to see him prove to be a consistent option once again, even if he doesn't get any credit.
3. Alohi Gilman, S
A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2020, Alohi Gilman developed into a trusted starter for Los Angeles. Over the past two seasons, he has 123 tackles, 14 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
He's constantly around the ball, but doesn't get much credit for the work he does. Perhaps that has to do with is durability concerns. Gilman has missed nine game the past two years, but when he's on the field, he gets the job done.
2. Teair Tart, DT
With Poona Ford leaving in free agency, the Chargers will turn to Teair Tart, who has proven himself to be a valuable defender when called upon. Even with his performance, it seems he's being overlooked, especially after the addition of fellow nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell in the draft. Despite that, look for Tart to keep the rookie at bay as he continues to play at a high level.
1. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE
Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, there was a sense that L.A. had to take a pass rusher early to replace Joey Bosa. The feeling was that they didn't have enough outside of Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, but that's not the case.
2023 second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu had a strong sophomore campaign, recording 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks. The USC product has proven he's ready for a larger role and could be a breakout star this season.
