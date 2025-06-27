Chargers appear to pass on Tight End University as rest of AFC West attends
Los Angeles Chargers tight ends have been in the news recently for some odd reasons.
The main culprit was Tyler Conklin responding to fan critiques after a highlight reel of his running routes went viral.
One would think, though, that Chargers tight ends would take the layup of a headline that is attending Tight End University this week.
That’s the annual event hosted by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. But when the event started sharing the roster of players from around the league attending it and highlights from started making the rounds, no Chargers players popped up.
As Chargers fans probably noticed, Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs, of course, attended. So, too, did breakout star Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, plus even Evan Engram from the Denver Broncos.
It’s a little weird, then, not to see Chargers names at the event, unless they popped up later after roster reveals and highlight videos.
It’s also not the end of the world, either. But Chargers fans have been pretty down on the position all offseason after Will Dissly’s so-so showing last year, Conklin not feeling like much of an upgrade and rookie Oronde Gadsden clearly needing some developmental time despite big hype.
