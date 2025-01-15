Charger Report

Chargers, other teams advised to stay away from controversial free agent

Chris Roling

At one point, the Los Angeles Chargers seemed like a potentially plausible destination for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the playoffs. 

That never materialized, but the team attempting to claim Diontae Johnson on the waiver wire spoke to the desire to get breakout rookie Ladd McConkey a running mate in the offense, no matter the risk. 

Now that the season is over, though, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has cautioned teams against taking that type of risk: “While Beckham did have a respectable 565-year, three-touchdown season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, it's clear that his days of being a difference-maker are over. Teams should ignore the name recognition and look elsewhere for receiver help.”

It’s advice the Chargers would be wise to follow. Beckham is 32 and yet didn’t earn a bunch of interest when he became available in mid-December. Whether it’s injury concerns or something else, it feels like he’ll be relegated to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason. 

The Chargers need to rebuild the wideout depth chart, of course. Josh Palmer is likely gone and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston is just too erratic and/or limited in what he can do to be relied upon as a No. 2. 

But the impending free-agency class and draft class will present options, so it’s safe to presume the Chargers won’t look this way as they make moves this offseason. 

