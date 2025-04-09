Chargers hit again for 'shocking' $27.6 million loss in free agency
The defensive lineman market was overloaded with talent this free agency. Some remained with their respective teams, while others landed big paydays elsewhere. For the Los Angeles Chargers, they had Poona Ford and Teair Tart hit free agency but were only able to retain the latter.
Ford, who had a breakout season in his first and only year with the Bolts, remained in Los Angeles, but signed with the Rams. The good news for the Chargers is that they at least re-signed Tart, who had a solid season in 2024 as well. The bad news is, there aren't many bodies in general along the defensive line for the Chargers, leaving it to be a need heading into the draft.
Losing Ford may hurt more than most think, as Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated named that the most important loss of the offseason for the Chargers.
"Ford was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL during the 2024 season and it was, frankly, shocking the Chargers didn't work overtime to get him back. Instead, he bolted across town to play for the Rams for an incredibly affordable three-year, $27.6 million contract with $15.6 million guaranteed."
The Chargers could have given Ford the payday he was looking for, but they haven't really expressed any interest in spending big during free agency. Ford tallied 39 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for a loss and nine quarterback hits while appearing in every game for the Chargers in 2024. The veteran defensive lineman surely stood out amongst many.
The good news for the Chargers here is that they can potentially replace Ford with a young prospect in this year's draft. The defensive line class is loaded, including a few Michigan Wolverines that could pique Jim Harbaugh's interest.
While Ford is viewed as a big loss, the Chargers can wipe away that narrative with some strong drafting.
