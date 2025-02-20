Chargers aggressively join run on RBs in 2025 NFL mock draft
It probably wouldn’t shock fans of the Los Angeles Chargers if Jim Harbaugh went out and drafted a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Those Chargers, after all, just got a strong year from J.K. Dobbins – but he’s headed for free agency and could have plenty of suitors. Gus Edwards, going into the final year of his contract, could be a cut candidate or otherwise serve as a nice rotational piece.
Given the outlook, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see that NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah is the first of likely many to mock the Chargers a running back at No. 22 with North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton:
“The Chargers desperately need to give Justin Herbert more offensive firepower. Hampton would hit a lot of home runs in this offensive system.”
This is actually a mock draft where a run happens at the running back position. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, constantly a popular mock pick for Chargers fans, came off the board to the Pittsburgh Steelers the pick before Hampton’s name got called.
In this mock, the Chargers decided to strike before they completely missed out – Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson went off the board at No. 24.
Hampton would be a thrilling pick for the Chargers, considering his 1,500-plus rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, never mind the 5.9 per-carry average and 30 total rushing touchdowns over that span.
The Chargers seriously need help at wideout and tight end around Herbert, too. But those are positions they could address with some of that massive free cap space. And after finding Ladd McConkey last year, who is willing to doubt Joe Hortiz’s ability to find another strong weapon in the second round after adding Hampton in the first?
