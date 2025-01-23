Would Chargers cut Gus Edwards with J.K. Dobbins going to free agency?
The Los Angeles Chargers' running back room is in an interesting state. They certainly got major return on their investment from J.K. Dobbins, who had a career year with 905 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
The Chargers basically replicated the Baltimore Ravens' backfield, bringing in both Dobbins and Gus Edwards last offseason. It's no surprise, as general manager Joe Hortiz wanted to familiarize his roster with players from Baltimore. Edwards was decent in 2024, rushing for 365 yards and four touchdowns in a limited role.
Bleacher Report recently came up with potential cap casualties for each NFL team, listing Edwards as a cut candidate this offseason. Edwards is set to make $4.3 million in 2025.
"The Chargers' rushing attack was simply not good enough for the kind of team they want to be. Justin Herbert is the main attraction in the offense, but a team coached by Harbaugh and Greg Roman is bound to want more out of its ground attack. That likely means parting ways with Gus Edwards.He will turn 30 in April and averaged just 3.6 yards per carry with a 49.5 percent success rate. Those numbers are similar to Kimani Vidal. The difference is that Vidal was a sixth-round rookie who will cost the team next to nothing in 2025, and they could save $3.1 million by cutting Edwards."
Seeing as Dobbins is set to hit free agency, the Chargers should wait and see when it comes to letting Edwards go. While their run game wasn't dominant in 2024, they were still solid contributors all season. However, paying a 30-year-old backup running back over $4 million in 2025 seems like malpractice, even though the Chargers aren't exactly strapped for cash.
It'll be interesting to see how they handle their running back situation in a few months.
