Former Chargers All-Pro signs with Ravens before Week 12 clash
A former member of the Los Angeles Chargers has joined the Baltimore Ravens ahead of those two teams meeting in Week 12.
Those Ravens signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King to the practice squad on Tuesday.
King, a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in 2017, as fans will recall, worked his way up the depth chart while the likes of Jason Verrett battled injuries. He played there through the 2019 season before the Chargers traded him to the Tennessee Titans in November 2020.
At his peak with the Chargers, King earned a PFF grade of more than 90 in 2018 and was named a first-team All-Pro cornerback and second-team All-Pro as a corner.
Still just 29 years old, King is one of those veterans the Ravens could call up from the practice squad to help during games, starting as early as Week 12 in Los Angeles.
While it’s not as big as say, the “Harbaugh Bowl” matchup between Jim and John Harbaugh on Monday night, it’s an interesting little connection between two AFC teams with potential to make serious noise in the playoffs.
