Chargers legend brings up angry WR trade candidate after Mike Williams' retirement
Remember when the Los Angeles Chargers had a dynamic receiving duo? It wasn't very long ago, when the team employed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears and Williams was released due to cap constraints last offseason.
As it stands right now, Allen is still a free agent. Williams actually came back to the Bolts this offseason, but announced his retirement earlier this week. It leaves the Bolts somewhat thin at receiver, especially with the lack of a veteran presence. Of course, the Chargers still have Ladd McConkey, who was last year's breakout star. They drafted Tre Harris in the second round this year and are hoping Quentin Johnston can put together a complete year.
Still, with Williams' retirement, many are speculating if the Chargers will make a move at receiver. Chargers legend Shawne Merriman wasn't shy about who he wants to see with a bolt on his helmet, campaigning for the team to trade for Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is one of the stars of the Washington Commanders. Before Jayden Daniels entered the picture in 2024, McLaurin was still a consistent 1,000+ yard receiver. However, he's now in the last year of his deal and has made it clear of his wishes for an extension.
McLaurin is frustrated with the Commanders currently, leading many to wonder if they'd consider trading him. If so, the Chargers should be all over this. Trading and extending McLaurin would give the Chargers a formidable receiver duo for years to come.
Imagine McConkey, McLaurin and Justin Herbert tearing up the AFC West over the next few years.
