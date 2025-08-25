Chargers fan favorite causes frenzy with apparent final cuts social media post
Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson is either an expert social media user at driving engagement or hinting that Jim Harbaugh and Co. made an almost impossible decision ahead of the NFL’s final cuts deadline.
Jefferson, a veteran who revived his career with Harbaugh last year, posted a scissors emoji on his social media account.
When fans asked whether this meant he had been cut from the Chargers’ roster, Jefferson had a pretty telling reply.
Again, a massive disclaimer here: Jefferson could be totally messing around and is through to the 53. We don’t know until the Chargers make things official.
However…Jefferson is a cut candidate despite another elite preseason. The Chargers only have so many roster spots at safety even with Derwin James often floating to a nickel role. They have Alohi Gilman, Elijah Molden and a breakout player in RJ Mickens to consider keeping, plus a bevy of cornerbacks.
Jefferson, undrafted in 2013, is now 33 years old and came out of a brief retirement to enjoy a resurgence last year. The problem with the Chargers possibly cutting him, though, is other teams are now well aware of the fact he’s on an upswing and has something to offer 53-man rosters.
Maybe Jefferson just slips onto the practice squad again anyway. Maybe he’s just having fun on social media. But the Chargers making a tough call and cutting him was one of the top fears of the fanbase ahead of the deadline.
