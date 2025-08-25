Chargers could reach out to recently released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
The countdown is on for the start of the NFL regular season, and the Los Angeles Chargers are opening up with a big one.
In a special Friday night game from Brazil, the Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs with hopes of getting a leg up on their longtime AFC West rival.
However, before we get there, roster cuts have to be made in order to trim the lineup down to 53 players.
On Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN reported that the Dallas Cowboys are cutting veteran offensive lineman La'el Collins.
"La’el Collins is among the players being released by the Cowboys today, according to a source. Collins, who started 71 games for the Cowboys from 2015-21, joined the team in training camp and played in three preseason games. Coaches praised his work with young OL, DL," wrote Archer on his X account.
Collins could be of great value for a Chargers offensive line that may be in need of some veteran leadership after the season ending injury to Rashawn Slater earlier this offseason.
The former Cowboys lineman last appeared in the NFL in 2022, where he started 15 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Signing Collins would point to stronger depth up front and a potential emergency starter.
