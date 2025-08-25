Should Chargers take a gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
In a brutal 24-hour period, Shilo Sanders got ejected from a preseason game for fighting and then cut from an NFL roster for not being good enough. Could the next stop for Deion Sanders' oldest son be the Los Angeles Chargers?
In short: Not a chance. Why?
He's a high-profile name because of his Hall-of-Fame father, but Shilo wasn't a star at Colorado. He went undrafted, signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their camp, he got ho-hum reviews and wasn't going to make their team in a crowded, talented secondary.
Aside from Shilo's mediocre talent, he's a proven hothead. Still hanging over his head is a $12 million lawsuit judgment. Add to that his temper tantrum Saturday night that resulted in him throwing a punch and getting ejected and he just didn't prove worth the trouble in Tampa.
Said Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles, "You can't throw punches in this league. I mean, that's inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time. Gotta grow from that."
Since he's not a vested veteran, Shilo will be have to pass through waivers. The Tennessee Titans will get the first shot to claim him; the Chargers are 22nd on the list.
Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have plenty of tough decision in trimming their roster to 53, but seriously consider Shilo isn't one of them. The Chargers are set at safety with Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, backed up by Tony Jefferson and Elijah Molden. Also in the secondary this preseason players such as Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Benjamin St-Juste have emerged to strengthen the cornerback position.
Bleacher Report suggests the best landing spots for Shilo are the Bucs (to their practice squad), Pittsburgh Steelers or Philadelphia Eagles. Anywhere is fine except for The Bolt.
