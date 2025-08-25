Chargers land only three players on ESPN's Top 100 list
Not sure if we can trust any list that has Myles Garrett as the third-best player in the NFL and 2024 receiving triple-crown winner Ja'Marr Chase ranked as WR2, but here goes ...
Three Los Angeles Chargers made ESPN's controversial list of the Top 100 players, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way at No. 35. Seems pretty low for a player ESPN analytics projects to produce 4,161 yards passing and 28 total touchdowns.
But that's nothing to the lack of respect shown Chargers' safety Derwin James, who comes in at only No. 89 after a career year that landed in the Pro Bowl and on the All-Pro second team.
Writes ESPN of James: "Under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, James had a career renaissance in 2024, earning All-Pro honors for the third time. He thrived playing mostly at nickel, a spot that enhances his strengths as a run defender and pass rusher. With Minter leading the defense again in 2025, there's no reason to think James won't have another career season."
The final Charger just sneaking at No 94 is receiver Ladd McConkey, whom ESPN projects making 96 catches for 1,202 yards and six touchdowns this season.
"McConkey was the engine of the Chargers' offense in 2024," ESPN writes. "Now, he has help with running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, receiver Keenan Allen and a handful of promising Chargers rookies. Even though the additions might lead to less action for McConkey, he's expected to have another big season."
To give some perspective to the Chargers' three players on the list, the Baltimore Ravens have six and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 10.
