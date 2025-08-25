Chargers land only three players on ESPN's Top 100 list

Charger Report

According to ESPN, the only Los Angeles Chargers among the NFL's 100 best players are Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Ladd McConkey.

Richie Whitt

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Not sure if we can trust any list that has Myles Garrett as the third-best player in the NFL and 2024 receiving triple-crown winner Ja'Marr Chase ranked as WR2, but here goes ...

Three Los Angeles Chargers made ESPN's controversial list of the Top 100 players, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way at No. 35. Seems pretty low for a player ESPN analytics projects to produce 4,161 yards passing and 28 total touchdowns.

But that's nothing to the lack of respect shown Chargers' safety Derwin James, who comes in at only No. 89 after a career year that landed in the Pro Bowl and on the All-Pro second team.

Writes ESPN of James: "Under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, James had a career renaissance in 2024, earning All-Pro honors for the third time. He thrived playing mostly at nickel, a spot that enhances his strengths as a run defender and pass rusher. With Minter leading the defense again in 2025, there's no reason to think James won't have another career season."

Derwin James
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) reach for a pass during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The final Charger just sneaking at No 94 is receiver Ladd McConkey, whom ESPN projects making 96 catches for 1,202 yards and six touchdowns this season.

"McConkey was the engine of the Chargers' offense in 2024," ESPN writes. "Now, he has help with running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, receiver Keenan Allen and a handful of promising Chargers rookies. Even though the additions might lead to less action for McConkey, he's expected to have another big season."

To give some perspective to the Chargers' three players on the list, the Baltimore Ravens have six and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 10.

Ladd McConkey
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

