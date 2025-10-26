Chargers manage to get more bad injury news on off day
The Los Angeles Chargers technically have a break on the Sunday of Week 8, yet aren’t actually getting a break from a little thing called the injury bug.
While the Chargers were off Sunday in the wake of Thursday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, the injury fallout from the triumph was only just becoming understood.
While the Chargers still await a Derwin James injury update as the star safety heads for MRI and return timeline updates, NFL reporters offered updates on a different member of the secondary on Sunday.
RELATED: Chargers should consider winless Jets as trade deadline partner for All-Pro star
Tarheeb Still injury updates
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Still suffered an MCL sprain that could force him to miss “2-4 weeks” ahead of next week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
One of two breakout fifth-round corners for the Chargers last year, Still is right there in the hunt as the team’s No. 1 alongside Donte Jackson.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh remains secretive about major Chargers injury updates
With Still sidelined, Jackson, Cam Hart and Benjamin St-Juste will technically be the top three on the depth chart. Ja’Sir Taylor and Nikko Reed could get reps, too.
With James also hurt, Elijah Molden playing through injury, and Tony Jefferson also getting hurt last Thursday, all at the safety spot, the Chargers could elect to send Still to injured reserve. They have cornerbacks Isas Waxter and Myles Purchase on the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are
Should Chargers consider trade for shockingly available 2024 first-round WR?
Would Chargers consider trading Quentin Johnston to contender 'making calls' now?
Chargers will need to get creative as NFL trade deadline looms
Madison Beer makes Justin Herbert viral sensation at Lakers game, Chargers fans swoon