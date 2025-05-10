Chargers' big-name rookies land invite to NFL Rookie Premiere
The Los Angeles Chargers will have two rookies at the NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles from May 14-17.
Those Chargers rookies fortunate enough to get invited to the big occasion are first-round running back Omarion Hampton and second-round wideout Tre Harris.
As always, this is a first big brush at the business side of being an NFL pro for the invited rookies and those 42 invited get to autograph cards and the like during the experience.
RELATED: Chargers' disappointing new defensive rank vs. Chiefs, Broncos in tough AFC West
Given that the qualifications for an invitation are draft status and other factors that impact possible branding deals and name recognition, it’s no great shock Hampton and Harris were invited.
Both rookies figure to play a big role in Justin Herbert’s offense right away. Hampton, the biggest non-Ahston Jeanty running back in the draft, should split carries with Najee Harris early. At wideout, Harris has a chance to break onto the field with Ladd McConkey with a strong summer in his debut training camp, too.
RELATED: Chargers fans have every right to be mad about Cowboys trading for George Pickens
For the Chargers, McConkey and Brenden Rice were invited to this event one year ago and Jim Harbaugh and Co. certainly hope that Hampton and Harris can follow up McConkey’s historic rookie season with something similar.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Pat McAfee breaks down relationship between Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert
Chargers' hated rival knew rookie WR would be star in Los Angeles
What draft experts are saying about new Chargers DT Jamaree Caldwell
Proposed Chargers free agent signing adds former Bears $21 million defensive lineman
Could Chargers' GM Hortiz steal $95 million EDGE stud he signed with Ravens?