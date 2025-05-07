Chargers' disappointing new defensive rank vs. Chiefs, Broncos in tough AFC West
Defense wins championships. That's always been the case and, despite the NFL's attempt to give offenses every advantage, still is -- just ask the Kansas City Chiefs who lost the Super Bowl last season after being smothered by an unrelenting Philadelphia Eagles pass rush.
The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 11 overall on defense -- a massive improvement from No. 28 in 2023, the season before Jim Harbaugh and Charger DC Jesse Minter took over. A recent post-draft ranking of all 32 NFL defenses, however, has the Chargers sliding to No. 15, according to Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report.
"There’s continuity at linebacker with youngster Daiyan Henley and veteran Denzel Perryman, but with Asante Samuel Jr. gone the Chargers needed a starter at cornerback," Davenport wrote, "They settled on veteran Donte Jackson, who spent last year in Pittsburgh. L.A. drafted a quartet of young defenders in the 2025 draft, but those players will likely be reserves to begin their careers...continued progression from the other defensive backs will be necessary if the Bolts are going to crack the league's top 10 defenses."
RELATED: Draft grade proves Chargers knocked it out of the park with Kyle Kennard
A very good 2024 draft class yielded a couple of 5th-round defensive secondary successes in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, both of whom are projected to start. The Chargers also re-signed surprise baller Elijah Molden and EDGE sackmaster Khalil Mack. Reinforcements then arrived with the 3rd and 4th round picks in 2025 going to DT Jamaree Caldwell and Kyle Kennard, EDGE.
Improvements have been made yet their ranking slides, at least according to Davenport. Which projects that other teams have also improved -- more than the Chargers. Two of those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs who were ranked No. 9 and, surprise, at No. 1...the Denver Broncos.
Harbaugh is the turnaround king, there is no doubt. He and Minter and the Chargers have their work cut out for them in the rising AFC West.
