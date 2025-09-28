Chargers are biggest favorites in Week 4 NFL simulation
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 and look to go undefeated in September with their upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. There's a new wrinkle in this meeting, as the Giants will start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The Chargers defense will look to spoil Dart's first NFL start. On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert has been dealing all season so far. Six touchdowns to just one interception basically picks up where Herbert left off last year, taking care of the ball.
RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Chargers at Giants in Week 4
One area the Chargers could look to jumpstart is their run game, as the Giants have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and rookie Omarion Hampton could build on his 70 yard, one touchdown performance from the week prior.
The headlines for this game will be centered around Dart, but the Chargers have a very good chance to improve to 4-0. The Bolts are 6.5 point favorites in this one, with CBS Sports' SportsLine simulation picking them to beat the Giants over 50% of the time.
RELATED: Chargers' biggest reasons for concern vs. Giants in Week 4
"It's Jaxson Dart time for the Giants, who are set to start their rookie quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season. But will the Ole Miss product's entry be enough to lift New York against a potential title contender in Los Angeles? Not so fast, says the SportsLine simulation model. One of the model's strongest Week 4 picks involves the Bolts winning by more than a touchdown at MetLife Stadium, with simulations forecasting a Chargers win versus the spread more than 50% of the time."
This shouldn't be a surprise, as both teams are complete opposites heading into this game. The Chargers should come away with the win on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Can Chargers' Kimani Vidal start to match fan hype after Najee Harris injury?
Chargers undergo big OL shuffles in front of Justin Herbert on final injury report
Chargers WR Keenan Allen could make stunning history vs. Giants
Chargers' Keenan Allen tabbed as fantasy football must-start for Week 4