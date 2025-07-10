Justin Herbert oddly targeted by former Chargers teammate
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert comes under fire often.
That’s the nature of the quarterback position in the NFL, of course. But it’s easier to go after Herbert than most because of his more reserved nature as he stays out of the limelight and is relatively mysterious compared to other franchise passers.
There’s also that playoff “meltdown,” which is a little exaggerated for various reasons, especially considering the state of the Chargers roster around him last offseason.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers UDFA could end up being their best weapon
Alas, Herbert is in the national spotlight again, this time because former teammate Kyle Van Noy made some eyebrow-raising comments about him, especially as a leader.
"Part of me says [Herbert] needs to relax a little bit, because he cares so much," Van Noy told Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. "He’s a perfectionist. Just go out there and play ball."
When asked to expand, Van Noy offered this:
"I do think he’s doing some things. He would go to team dinners, but I think he could also do more. And that’s just me from my year of being with him. He’s still young. And I’m sure he’s way better now than since I was there. But that was just something he could do even more."
RELATED: Chargers' potentially biggest offseason failure goes under the microscope again
It smacks a little strange coming from Van Noy, who spent one year (2022) with the Chargers. And vague leadership references aimed at quarterbacks are always a little tough to get a full read on, most times.
Maybe there’s something here, but outsiders only have a limited view of these things. From an outsider’s perspective, Herbert has appeared to open up a little alongside the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
But again, that’s just speculation. Van Noy’s commentary, for better or worse, is pretty standard-fare offseason chatter about franchise quarterbacks, even if it does come from a former player and teammate.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's most underrated quality puts Chargers QB ahead of his peers
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Oronde Gadsden and the tight ends
Chargers' Khalil Mack feels criminally underrated in NFL poll, rankings
Why Justin Herbert can dominate for Los Angeles Chargers in 2025
Former Chargers player exposes why Justin Herbert is always criticized