Chargers’ hopes for future at premium positions pop up on unique salary cap team
The Los Angeles Chargers have been smart with the salary cap space under general manager Joe Hortiz.
Some might call it stingy, but the Chargers are ready for that big move or emergency while continuously sitting on some of the most cap space in the league. There’s credit to throw at them too for doing so while making the playoffs and rostering one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the NFL with Justin Herbert.
How many Chargers players make a leaguewide project focused on the salary cap, though?
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers UDFA could end up being their best weapon
Over at NFL.com, Tom Blair built the “best NFL team money can buy” by picking players from across the league to fit under the current salary cap on the same roster.
From the Chargers? Wideout Ladd McConkey and cornerback Tarheeb Still.
Blair wrote the following about letting McConkey run with Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua:
“With two legitimate stars alongside him, Ladd McConkey should be even better in the slot than he was as the Chargers' main receiving option in 2024, when he finished with the second-most yards out of that alignment in the NFL (801), per NGS.”
RELATED: Chargers' potentially biggest offseason failure goes under the microscope again
Funnily enough, McConkey is a “budget” player here on his rookie salary. But based on his debut campaign, it won’t be long before he’s outpriced for lists like this when he gets a big-money extension.
As for Still, he was one of two breakout corners for the Chargers last year alongside Cam Hart and could very well be working on a big contract of his own soon at his current pace.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's most underrated quality puts Chargers QB ahead of his peers
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Oronde Gadsden and the tight ends
Chargers' Khalil Mack feels criminally underrated in NFL poll, rankings
Why Justin Herbert can dominate for Los Angeles Chargers in 2025
Former Chargers player exposes why Justin Herbert is always criticized