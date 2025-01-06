Charger Report

Chargers' playoff opponent set after blowout of Raiders

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers seized the moment on Sunday in Week 18 and beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-20. 

In doing so, the Chargers chose their own destiny in the NFL playoff bracket, grabbing the No. 5 seed in the AFC and a road encounter with the Houston Texans

A loss would have dropped the Chargers to the No. 6 seed and a date with the Baltimore Ravens. Going against MVP contender Lamar Jackson, not to mention John Harbaugh, wouldn’t have been as appealing as going to Houston. 

The Chargers escaped the win over the feisty Raiders in which they had to play starters throughout the game without any major injuries. But elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater surprising as a member of the inactives list is something to watch. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
