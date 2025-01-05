Chargers list surprise big name on inactives vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers never sounded like a team that wanted to rest starters against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
That was an idea that only gained more steam once the playoff bracket got new developments on Saturday night when Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh, keeping the door ajar for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers to climb in the standings and earn a favorable Round 1 playoff matchup.
But the Chargers did have one big surprise on the Week 18 inactives list before kickoff:
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
- RB Gus Edwards
- WR Joshua Palmer
- LB Denzel Perryman
- T Rashawn Slater
- OL Jordan McFadden
- DL Justin Eboigbe
Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is the big, unexpected name there. He wasn’t on the injury report during the week, but he did battle an injury earlier this season.
According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Slater felt "discomfort" in his knee during stretches, so the team shut him down.
It makes sense that the Chargers would want to be precautious with Slater before the physical, run-first playoffs get underway. This also might hint at the team being willing to yank starters if they get out to a notable lead against the Raiders.
Otherwise, there aren’t any shockers on the report, with Gus Edwards still a question mark for the postseason, Denzel Perryman resting up for the playoffs and Josh Palmer battling a new heel injury.
