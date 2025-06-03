Chargers edge rusher expected to have breakout 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers made the difficult decision to say goodbye to one of their longest tenured players on this past season's team in former edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Bosa found a new home with the Buffalo Bills, that is already off to a rocky start, as the former Chargers pass rusher is dealing with an offseason injury.
The NFL is a fast moving beast, which means finding someone who can fill the production of a former Pro Bowler like Bosa has to be figured out quickly.
However, the Chargers may already have someone on the roster who has the potential for a breakout season in 2025.
According to Steve Palazzolo of 'Check the Mic,' Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu could be the breakout star for the franchise in 2025.
The former USC Trojans star was a second round pick for the Chargers back in 2023 and has shown growth in each of his two seasons in Los Angeles.
In his rookie season, Tuipulotu finished the season with 4.5 sacks, and this past season, he finished with an impressive 8.5 sacks.
If the trend continues, and Tuipulotu doubles his sack total this season, the Chargers could be looking at one of the best pass rushers in the league being on their side.
