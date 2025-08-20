Charger Report

Chargers' breakout rookie had big day at practice with Justin Herbert

The Chargers likely found a gem in the later rounds.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers brought in plenty of prominent offensive playmakers to aid Justin Herbert this offseason. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II may be flying under the radar due to those big names garnering most of the attention.

Gadsden, the Chargers' fifth-round pick, has impressed both on and off the field due to his work ethic and smooth hands. The former receiver-turned-tight-end had a breakout year at Syracuse last season, catching 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.

Through three preseason games, Gadsden's hauled in just four passes for 34 yards, but it's what he's doing in practice that could catapult him to more playing time in the regular season. He's basically caught everything that's come his way over the spring and summer, building chemistry with Herbert and the rest of the Chargers' quarterbacks.


Gadsden had a big day at practice on Monday, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. "Another day, another strong showing from rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden in the passing game. Gadsden caught three passes from Herbert, including one in the red zone on a corner route in seven-on-seven from 20 yards out," Popper wrote.

Gadsden has been a standout all training camp. He, along with veteran Tyler Conklin, could be the Chargers' dynamic tight end duo.

