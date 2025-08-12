Chargers' 1,600-yard budding star named pivotal player for 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers were enamored when former UNC star running back Omarion Hampton was still available at the No.22 overall pick. The Bolts wasted no time selecting Hampton, who immediately upgraded their backfield from last season.
Initially, Hampton was set to split carries with veteran Najee Harris to start the year. Following an injury away from the field before training camp, Harris now stands as the lone man in the Chargers' starting backfield. The former Tar Heel rushed for a ridiculous 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, being the second running back taken off the board in the first round after Ashton Jeanty.
Hampton is part of a revamped Chargers offense that includes fellow rookies Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II. The Bolts also brought back a familiar face in Keenan Allen last week.
Heading into the 2025 regular season, Dan Parr of NFL.com named one pivotal rookie for each team. For the Chargers, it was Hampton as the pick.
"He’s going to pound the rock, and Hampton is built to pummel defenses, ranking second in the FBS last season with 1,222 rush yards after contact, per PFF. Last year, he became the fourth FBS player to post 1,500-plus rush yards and 15-plus rush TDs in consecutive seasons since 2016. I knowNajee Harris is on the roster and a threat to siphon carries, but he has yet to return from the eye injury he suffered in a fireworks incident last month. The RB1 job is Hampton’s to lose, and I expect him to run powerfully with it."
Hampton will be on full display in under one month when the Chargers take on the division rival Chiefs in Brazil for Week 1.
