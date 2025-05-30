Are Chargers one of the teams calling about trade for former top-five pick?
The Los Angeles Chargers went a little lighter than expected at tight end this offseason despite it looking like one of the team’s biggest outright needs as they seek to support Justin Herbert.
Granted, the Chargers signed Tyler Conklin and there might be some upside there. But for now, his arrival sort of felt like a lateral move, not unlike Will Dissly.
But perhaps the Chargers are playing the long game.
Perhaps the Chargers have had eyes on the Atlanta Falcons, a team at least willing to listen to trade offers for Kyle Pitts now that teams have been giving them calls.
Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported the news: “Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”
The Chargers have been pretty conservative overall under general manager Joe Hortiz, so a Day 2 pick might be rich. But Pitts is a former fourth-overall pick who they could potentially view as a guy who could blossom into something closer resembling his major upside if he gets in the same offense as Justin Herbert.
Pitts has yet to pass the 1,000-yard mark since his rookie season and is now on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, so an extension would come into play at some point for the Chargers. But given their stunning free cap space, that’s not much of a factor in the equation here.
For the Chargers, remaining steady with what they have is the likely course. But it’s hard to ignore when a 24-year-old former top-five pick might be available – especially at such a position of need for the team.
