Chargers' Cameron Dicker will make NFL history on primetime vs Raiders
Dicker the Kicker is what they call him. The Los Angeles Chargers are fortunate to have one of the league's best kickers on the roster, as some teams have struggled early on to find a reliable leg.
Cameron Dicker has literally been one of the most accurate kickers since entering the league in 2022. After appearing in one game for the Philadelphia Eagles that year, Dicker would then play in 10 more for the Bolts, where he's been ever since.
He's been so good, that no matter if he makes or misses his next field goal attempt, Dicker will be in the NFL record books as the most accurate kicker through 100 attempts.
Dicker made a strong push for the Pro Bowl last season after going 39/42 on field goals with a long of 59. So far this year, he's a perfect 2/2 with a long of 39.
Seeing as how other teams around the league have shaky kicker situations, the Chargers have to be pleased with the gem they found in Dicker a few years back.
