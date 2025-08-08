Chargers cap space outlook after Rashawn Slater injury leaves LA needing help
The Los Angeles Chargers will possibly look at adding outside help via free agency or otherwise in the wake of the season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater.
While the Chargers should consider specific free-agent offensive linemen to help ease the loss of Slater, the topic comes down to two things: Willingness and money.
The Chargers have been rather stingy when it comes to cap space under general manager Joe Hortiz, spending on names like Mekhi Becton and even Slater’s big contract extension, but continuing to sit on droves of free space that ranks them near the top of the NFL.
Case in point, as of this writing and per the numbers at Over the Cap, the Chargers boast roughly $31.5 million in free cap space, even after Slater’s big contract extension.
If nothing else, the number should help Chargers fans breathe easy on the idea that the team has the money necessary to go get pretty much whoever it may want. That includes the majority of realistic trade or waiver wire ideas that may come up.
But again, the whole willingness thing. The Chargers might be content to move Joe Alt to left tackle and let Trey Pipkins start on the right edge. Then, leave the depth work to names like Jamaree Salyer and Ryan Nelson.
Even then, the Chargers feel like one more injury away from disaster at the tackle spots and that’s to say nothing of the interior offensive line that has its own share of depth concerns on first pass.
Money, though, won’t be an issue when taking a simple look at Chargers cap space right now.
