Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is excited about the potential new wrinkle Keenan Allen brings to the offense.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
The Los Angeles Chargers were looking for a veteran to add to the receiver room after former first-round pick Mike Williams announced his retirement earlier this offseason.

Well, the team found that missing piece in another former Chargers receiver, Keenan Allen. Allen spent last season with the Chicago Bears, but before that, he was a member of the Chargers for 11 seasons.

A potential move for Allen had been teased for the last week, and on Tuesday night, it was finally made official.

General manager Joe Hortiz couldn't contain his excitement when talking about the possibilities of the Chargers' offense with Allen.

Hortiz gave some insight on how Allen and second-year receiver Ladd McConkey will fit in the offense together.

"I think Dj Moore’s played a lot of slot and they both were both on the field 80% of the time last year. You get good players on the field and you play them.”

Everything Hortiz said in that statement is all you need to know about Allen joining the team. This coaching staff will have the best available players on the field the majority of the time. Anyone thinking that Allen would hinder McConkey's performance may have the wrong idea about the expectations of the veteran receiver.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey during training camp at The Bolt.

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

