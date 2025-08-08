NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater
Just as the Los Angeles Chargers were giddy about the return of Keenan Allen, now they're suddenly stricken with grief about the departure of Rashawn Slater.
No way to sugarcoat the loss of Slater. When it comes to the Chargers' two-time All-Pro left tackle being out for the season before the season even begins, the cliche "next man up!" rings hollow.
While Chargers fans try to wrap their brains around a season without Slater opening holes for Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris and protecting the blind side of quarterback Justin Herbert, even ESPN is joining the pity party. In the stages of grief, seems we're all still in the denial/depression phase.
"No way around it ... it's devastating," said analyst and former NFL lineman Damien Woody on Friday morning's Get Up!. "He's one of the best tackles and one of the best offensive linemen that we have in our game. He's one of the best players on their team. It's a huge blow."
So counting on Slater were the Chargers that they awarded the 26-year-old with a four-year, $114 million contract ($92 million guaranteed) last month. But now he's suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee and the next time we'll see him in a Chargers uniform will be 2026.
It's a complete downer personally for Slater. And a professional punch to the gut for the Chargers, who are desperately trying to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from winning the AFC West for a 10th consecutive season.
"This is catastrophic," said analyst and former NFL receiver Harry Douglas. "He's the main protector of Justin Herbert. So from a trust standpoint ... now will that trust be there? And now you have to play musical chairs with your offensive line and that's never ideal. One day you're confident in a game plan running behind your horse, now the dynamics have totally changed. Jim Harbaugh wants to move a defense from Point A to Point B against its will. That's compromised now."
