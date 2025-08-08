Charger Report

Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury

Chris Roling

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers now hit panic mode on the 2025 season after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury this week. 

Now, the Chargers must move forward with an offensive line shuffle that could include swapping Joe Alt over to Slater’s spot, then starting someone like the up-and-down Trey Pipkins. 

With the Chargers in an emergency scenario, here’s a look at a few free agents who might be able to help. 

G Brandon Scherff

Scherff will be 34 this season and wasn’t a major standout in Jacksonville over the last few seasons. But what he could do is come in and at least make the underwhelming competition with Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman more interesting on the interior. That, at least, could ease the pressure on Pipkins fully kicking over to offensive tackle. If he can win a job and be steady, it could stabilize the line starting a backup offensive tackle, too. 


RELATED: Chargers don’t have anyone listed as backup left tackle after Rashawn Slater's injury

OT Jedrick Wills

There was a report earlier this offseason that hinted Wills could sit out most of this season to focus on rehabbing a nagging knee injury. But the former top-10 pick could still be a valuable addition, if interested, even if it’s just in a backup role that boosts overall depth. 


RELATED: Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit

OT George Fant

If the 33-year-old Fant is still available and interested, he could provide some competition for Pipkins and others at right tackle while Alt kicks over to the left side. He spent last year with Seattle in a depth role. 

Jedrick Wills Jr.
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

