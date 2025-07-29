Chargers cap space update after massive Rashawn Slater extension
When the Los Angeles Chargers hit offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with a four-year contract extension worth $114 million, the big numbers making the rounds commanded the conversation.
While a costly and justified pursuit for the Chargers, the numbers aren’t nearly as bad as they seem, though.
As it turns out, the Chargers saved a little immediate cap space in terms of Slater’s 2025 cap number, as the $14.8 million cap hit this year is down from the previous fifth-year option number.
As a whole, the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz are still flush with cap space. According to Over the Cap, they’re sitting on roughly $31.5 million in free space as training camp continues.
That’s not all too shocking, as the Chargers at one point flirted with the $90 million mark before signing Khalil Mack back as free agency got started. The ample space is why some fans left the bevy of offseason moves disappointed that there wasn’t a splashier signing or trade.
Keep in mind, though, that the big cap space number doesn’t mean the Chargers will go out and make notable moves now. The Slater cap number could mean they go out and get a one-year veteran in the $5 million range (Keenan Allen, anyone?), sure.
But overall, the Chargers figure to sit on the number as injury insurance and otherwise hoard it for next offseason when big contract extensions come due and more roster turnover happens. That won’t excite fans, sure, but it beats the heck out of being one of those teams right up against the cap space line and still struggling to even put a competitive product on the field.
